Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.68. The stock has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

