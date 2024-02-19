Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.04. 1,154,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.00.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

