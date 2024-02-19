Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,345 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 1.4% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 3,020,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

