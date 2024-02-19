Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 356,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,266 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.44. 24,912,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,109,172. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

