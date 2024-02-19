Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

