Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$245.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$250.00 to C$245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$236.40.

IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$206.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$229.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

