Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

