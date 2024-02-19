Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.