Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,123 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.02. 2,527,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

