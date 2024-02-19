Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 569,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.