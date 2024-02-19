Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,734,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $70.22. 1,727,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.