Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 1,650,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

