Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after buying an additional 555,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $58.59. 10,999,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

