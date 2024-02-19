Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded up $14.64 on Monday, hitting $180.31. 33,233,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,601,767. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

