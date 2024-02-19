Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,618. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.