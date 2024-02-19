Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,618,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $501.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,040. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $505.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.33 and its 200-day moving average is $456.81. The company has a market capitalization of $388.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

