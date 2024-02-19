Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.