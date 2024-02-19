Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.