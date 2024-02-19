Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,317 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.96. 912,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

