Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.12 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $138.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

