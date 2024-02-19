International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Boosted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 4.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $265,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. 1,681,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

