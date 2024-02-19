International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. International Seaways comprises approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $213,010 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

