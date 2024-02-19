Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,846 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $141,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $392.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

