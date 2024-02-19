Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVA. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

