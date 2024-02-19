Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

