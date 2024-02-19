Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 425,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,318. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

