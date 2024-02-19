Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 107,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,588. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

