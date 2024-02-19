Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.75. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,815. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

