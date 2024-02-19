Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,448. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

