Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

