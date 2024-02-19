Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 119,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

