Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCW traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.14. 280,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,618. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

