Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBWY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.86. 40,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,724. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 592,052 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

