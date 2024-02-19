Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,478,484 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $355,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 281.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after buying an additional 1,180,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

DXC opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

