Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $332,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,727.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,671.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,595.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

