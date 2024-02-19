Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $350,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $122.82 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.