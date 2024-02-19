Invesco Ltd. Purchases 889,297 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $343,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after acquiring an additional 315,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GEHC opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

