Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.03. 5,061,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $161.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

