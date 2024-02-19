InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSSX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

