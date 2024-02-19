IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $111.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

