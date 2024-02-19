IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.48 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

