IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.64.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $243.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

