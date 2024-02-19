IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.47. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 27.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

