IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

IRS opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $634.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.