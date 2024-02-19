iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,477 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
