iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,477 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.