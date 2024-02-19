iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

