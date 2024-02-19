iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

