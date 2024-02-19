iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Regis Acquisition Inc.

Regis Acquisition Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,889 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,445. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.