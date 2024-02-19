iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.18. 2,116,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

