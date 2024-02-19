iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Boosted by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. 3,138,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

